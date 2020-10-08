Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives decreased its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Rapid7 were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,384,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,686,000 after purchasing an additional 118,577 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Rapid7 by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,651,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,872,000 after purchasing an additional 400,001 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,711,000 after purchasing an additional 51,660 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Rapid7 by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,712,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,353,000 after purchasing an additional 64,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,173,000 after purchasing an additional 199,973 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPD opened at $64.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -43.86 and a beta of 1.13. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.06 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 18,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $1,125,187.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,162.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $282,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,241,168.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,710 shares of company stock worth $2,199,718. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

