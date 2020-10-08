Exane Derivatives Buys Shares of 3,069 Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1,053.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 48,516 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 777.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 203,795 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 56.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 470,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after buying an additional 169,710 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 92.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 768,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,162,000 after buying an additional 368,500 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter worth $677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia stock opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -63.86 and a beta of 1.52. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.23 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($10.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Daniel Nathan sold 38,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,131,477.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 14,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $456,959.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,597 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,545 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

