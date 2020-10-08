Exane Derivatives Invests $101,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 611 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 23,500.0% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 465.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 390.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 245 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $164.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.89 and its 200 day moving average is $159.82. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $378.70.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.82) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.39.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

