Exane Derivatives Acquires New Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Itron by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. AXA increased its position in Itron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 67,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Itron by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $29,823.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,756.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $150,480.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,031,006.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,777 shares of company stock worth $218,097 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $65.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -114.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

