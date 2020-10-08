Exane Derivatives Purchases 4,324 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 36,033.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after buying an additional 22,815 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 66.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 122,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 48,940 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 865,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after buying an additional 81,950 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 32.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.72. Iron Mountain Inc has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $982.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.06 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $218,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

