10,900 Shares in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 9,766 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 279.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,119,574 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after buying an additional 824,700 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,082 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 81,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Shares of AWF opened at $10.57 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

