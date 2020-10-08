Exane Derivatives Purchases Shares of 2,500 Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 679.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 316,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after buying an additional 276,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,093,000 after buying an additional 204,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 160.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after buying an additional 136,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,245,000 after buying an additional 102,440 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $4,176,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHCT opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.48, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average of $40.78. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $52.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.30). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 19.46%. Research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHCT shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

