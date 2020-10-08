Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 70.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 447,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,048 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter worth $14,034,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter valued at about $7,348,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 50.9% in the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 2,006,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,245,000 after purchasing an additional 676,931 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 83,497.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 631,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 630,409 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 34.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,332,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,701,000 after purchasing an additional 601,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

OEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,736,807.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OEC stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $901.26 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $20.78.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.02 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.