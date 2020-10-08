Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Position Cut by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives trimmed its holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Qorvo were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Qorvo by 11.4% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,062,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,928,000 after purchasing an additional 312,486 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 19.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,433,000 after purchasing an additional 466,009 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,306,000 after purchasing an additional 74,497 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 899,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,949,000 after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Qorvo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.05.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $181,108.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,580.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,347 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total transaction of $314,028.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,372 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $134.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.69. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

