Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 20,400 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.23% of Beazer Homes USA worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 25.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 165,376 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 807.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 39,105 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 29,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 179.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 157,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BZH. ValuEngine raised Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Beazer Homes USA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 12.99. The stock has a market cap of $425.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.26. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $533.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.40 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 1.39%. On average, analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $64,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

