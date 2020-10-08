Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 128,891 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Gulfport Energy worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPOR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 375,653 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,303,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 368,838 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. LSP Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,670,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 791,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.54.

GPOR stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 6.41. Gulfport Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.40 million. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 311.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

