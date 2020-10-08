Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Stake Cut by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,797,744 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Welbilt worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 3,273.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welbilt alerts:

WBT opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.00 million, a P/E ratio of 175.25 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. Welbilt, Inc has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $19.81.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.09 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue was down 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CL King assumed coverage on Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.