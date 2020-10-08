Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,318,185 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 509,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $8.99 on Thursday. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $107.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 4.54.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.91. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 112.30% and a positive return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $110.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPI. Raymond James raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.45.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.