Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,388 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBYI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 172.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay M. Moyes sold 9,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $97,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $106,700 in the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PBYI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.34. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 246.80%. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

