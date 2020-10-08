Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $4.68 Million Position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,081 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Ennis worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,795,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 73,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 23,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 327,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ennis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ennis news, Director Barbara T. Clemens purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $26,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,969 shares in the company, valued at $134,038.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EBF opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55. Ennis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $468.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Ennis had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 7.49%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

