Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,996 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 94,436 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3,710.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $622.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.29.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.