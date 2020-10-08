Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.59% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

RYAM stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RYAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.09.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

