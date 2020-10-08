Exane Derivatives Sells 179 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.61.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $171.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

