Exane Derivatives Makes New Investment in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Agree Realty by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Agree Realty by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

ADC opened at $64.75 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.24.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

