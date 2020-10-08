Exane Derivatives Boosts Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 5,557.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDN. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on BDN shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

NYSE BDN opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $136.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.84 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.