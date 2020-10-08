Exane Derivatives Sells 1,066 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Exane Derivatives cut its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACAD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $95,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $161,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Shares of ACAD opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $44.89. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.43.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 57.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

