Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lessened its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,519 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives owned 0.08% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 229,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 151.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 115,550 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 86.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 73.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 279,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 118,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 44.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 94,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 29,163 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $11.00 on Thursday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $12.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.