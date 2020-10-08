5,995 Shares in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REET. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 340.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,708,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411,849 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $22,047,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 69.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,028,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,473,000 after acquiring an additional 422,071 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,124,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,508,000 after acquiring an additional 387,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,051,000 after buying an additional 326,490 shares during the last quarter.

REET opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $28.90.

