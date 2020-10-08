Exane Derivatives Purchases New Shares in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 43.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 25,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF in the second quarter worth $1,396,000.

Shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF stock opened at $49.67 on Thursday. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $49.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.65.

