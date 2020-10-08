Exane Derivatives Has $129,000 Position in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Exane Derivatives grew its position in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 1,008.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Eastgroup Properties by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eastgroup Properties by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Eastgroup Properties by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Eastgroup Properties by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGP opened at $141.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.74 and its 200-day moving average is $118.44. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $83.40 and a 52 week high of $142.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $95,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,611,482.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $148,986.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,919 shares in the company, valued at $12,842,076.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,536 shares of company stock worth $472,320. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EGP shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.40.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

