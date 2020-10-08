Exane Derivatives Purchases Shares of 4,525 American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $690,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 45,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 479.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after buying an additional 539,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 310.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 105.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.44 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.47.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

