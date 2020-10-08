Exane Derivatives Acquires 456 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OFC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 673.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 141,660 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 108.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 29.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

OFC stock opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $30.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 18.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.16 per share, with a total value of $221,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,209.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $86,190.00. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.93.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

