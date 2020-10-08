Exane Derivatives Sells 9,047 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Exane Derivatives reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 94.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,047 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Amgen were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Amgen by 87.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,383 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 151.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $834,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,217 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,885,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Amgen by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,642,000 after purchasing an additional 933,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $257.67 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The stock has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.56.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

