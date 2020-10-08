Exane Derivatives Has $136,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1,541.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB opened at $140.99 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $146.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.78.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

