Exane Derivatives Reduces Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Dominion Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 155,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,229,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 11.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,237,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,322,000 after buying an additional 34,006 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,300,000 after buying an additional 12,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,830,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,323,000 after buying an additional 178,967 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp cut Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

NYSE:D opened at $81.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 109.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.36.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

