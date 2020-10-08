Exane Derivatives Acquires 878 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 127.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the second quarter valued at $37,933,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 335.4% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 507,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,004,000 after purchasing an additional 391,222 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at about $31,478,000. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at about $29,667,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 1,379.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 287,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,585,000 after purchasing an additional 267,831 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $399,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,644. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $9,740,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,257,141.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,614. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

PII opened at $104.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.29 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.07. Polaris Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $110.30.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Polaris Industries had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

