eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $70.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Benchmark from $69.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, 140166 raised their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.73.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average of $47.53. eBay has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,879.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238 over the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in eBay by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,913 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 21,098 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 85,642 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in eBay by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,321,892 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $190,202,000 after purchasing an additional 138,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its stake in eBay by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 70,379 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

