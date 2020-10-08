Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Coverage Initiated at Kempen & Co

Research analysts at Kempen & Co began coverage on shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Kempen & Co’s price target indicates a potential upside of 114.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Centogene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Centogene alerts:

NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.38 million and a PE ratio of -7.01. Centogene has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Centogene will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Centogene by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centogene during the second quarter worth $1,352,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centogene during the first quarter worth $542,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centogene during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Centogene during the second quarter worth $202,000. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.