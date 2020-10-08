OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Raised to $40.00 at Credit Suisse Group

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.80% from the company’s previous close.

OMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on OneMain from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on OneMain from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.24.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. OneMain has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $48.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.42.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.58. OneMain had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in OneMain by 271.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 93,727 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.5% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 95.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 31.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 188.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 40,620 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

