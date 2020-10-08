Ronald C. Keating Sells 6,095 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $134,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,374,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ronald C. Keating also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 11th, Ronald C. Keating sold 14,112 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $310,464.00.
Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 2.06.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 263,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 130,451 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,689,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,018,000 after buying an additional 189,863 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 50,421 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AQUA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.10.
About Evoqua Water Technologies
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.
