Ronald C. Keating Sells 6,095 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $134,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,374,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ronald C. Keating also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, Ronald C. Keating sold 14,112 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $310,464.00.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 2.06.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 263,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 130,451 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,689,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,018,000 after buying an additional 189,863 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 50,421 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

