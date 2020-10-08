CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CNO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised CNO Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised CNO Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.36. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.20 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 10.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 24,476.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

