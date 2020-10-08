Artur Bergman Sells 92,308 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $8,874,491.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at $36,615,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Monday, September 28th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $8,331,720.08.

On Monday, September 21st, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $8,339,104.72.

On Monday, September 14th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $7,577,563.72.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $7,473,255.68.

On Monday, August 31st, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.08, for a total value of $8,407,412.64.

On Monday, August 24th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $7,812,026.04.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Artur Bergman sold 67,733 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $5,359,034.96.

On Monday, August 17th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $7,182,485.48.

On Friday, August 7th, Artur Bergman sold 542,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $43,471,409.28.

On Monday, August 10th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $7,300,639.72.

Shares of FSLY opened at $120.33 on Thursday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $121.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a current ratio of 13.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -218.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. Research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fastly by 285.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,966 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fastly by 918.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 289,640 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth approximately $966,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastly by 215.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,788 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSLY. Bank of America cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Craig Hallum cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. FBN Securities began coverage on Fastly in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fastly from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.