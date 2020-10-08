Insider Selling: Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $17,905,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 90,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $6,345,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 141 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $8,926.71.

On Thursday, September 10th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,014 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $61,620.78.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 108 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $4,965.84.

Shares of NTRA opened at $72.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.28. Natera Inc has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $74.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $86.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%. Analysts predict that Natera Inc will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Natera by 31.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Natera by 28.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

