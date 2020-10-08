Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates quick-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical(R) and Taco Cabana(R) brand names in the United States. The Company’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer a wide selection of tropical and Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana restaurants offer a wide selection of fresh Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican food. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

FRGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of FRGI opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $267.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.19. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $121.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRGI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 527.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

