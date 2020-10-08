Exane Derivatives Boosts Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 2,978.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VAC. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 39,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3,385.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $98.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $131.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 2.40.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.52). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $480.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

