Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

NYSE:RIO opened at $61.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.29. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $66.55. The company has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Rio Tinto during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

