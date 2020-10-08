Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is a clinical-stage dermatology company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its product candidates include VERED for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea, TWIN and SIRS-T for the treatment of acne vulgaris, which are in its clinical stage. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is based in Israel. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sol-Gel Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

NASDAQ SLGL opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80. Sol-Gel Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $147.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.18% and a negative net margin of 210.73%. The business had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGL. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 318.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,791,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,701,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 592,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, a epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma and non-melanoma skin cancer; and tapinarof and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other dermatological indications.

