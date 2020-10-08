Markos I. Tambakeras Sells 6,050 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 6,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $515,641.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,941.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $88.20 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.45, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $540,568,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,226,000 after purchasing an additional 825,441 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Xylem by 19,231.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 731,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,532,000 after purchasing an additional 727,929 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 176.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 934,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,636,000 after purchasing an additional 596,250 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $24,266,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

