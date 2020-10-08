Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) to Sell

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SWIR. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

SWIR stock opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.36. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $144.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.20 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 297.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 17,818 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 15.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,622,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 219,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth about $648,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 240.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 346,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 10.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 203,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

