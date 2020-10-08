Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Hold

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $572.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.11 and a beta of 1.60. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $14.76.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at about $10,021,000. Cliffwater LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 44.8% in the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,314,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 406,753 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 40.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 562,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 162,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 41.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 119,754 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at about $452,000. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

