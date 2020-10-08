Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Controls’ strategic acquisitions and mergers bode well. In response to the uncertainty caused by coronavirus, the company initiated a series of costs savings, including staffing adjustments and reduction in production levels to help mitigate the business disruption. Its strong balance sheet allows it to return cash to shareholders through dividend payments and investment in growth opportunities. However, weak consumer sentiment amid the pandemic is likely to hurt the firm's sales and earnings in the near future. Johnson Controls projects organic revenues to be down 9-11% in the upcoming quarter. The divestiture of several businesses and volatility in commodity prices is also denting the company’s profits. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JCI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.73.

JCI stock opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.06%.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,862.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.5% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 373,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after buying an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,394,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,527,000 after buying an additional 153,359 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

