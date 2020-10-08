Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Nu Skin have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company is optimistic about the strength in its sales leaders, which is driving customer base expansion. Also, management expects its solid product pipe line that includes ageLOC Boost device and Nutricentials Bioadaptive Skin Care to boost growth in the second half of 2020. Incidentally, the company raised its 2020 outlook. Moreover, Nu Skin's efforts to boost customer base are yielding. Notably, the company's customer base increased 29% in second-quarter 2020. However, Nu Skin reported musky results for second-quarter, with sales and earnings falling year over year. Also, gross margin contracted 50 basis points in the quarter due to incremental freight costs and coronavirus related expenses. Apart from this, volatile currency movements are a concern.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NUS. Citigroup restated a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.75.

NUS opened at $55.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $57.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $612.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $320,602.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 51,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,352.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 22,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $1,125,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 93,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,069 shares of company stock worth $2,340,688 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,773.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 778,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,019,000 after buying an additional 737,284 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $27,987,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after buying an additional 345,187 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $10,269,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $5,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

