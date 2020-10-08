Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DPW. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €41.40 ($48.71).

Shares of DPW stock opened at €41.22 ($48.49) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €38.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is €31.62. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

