BP (NYSE:BP) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Societe Generale raised BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.90 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. BP has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.99.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BP has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $40.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BP will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. BP’s payout ratio is 42.03%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BP by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $694,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,056 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,628,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

