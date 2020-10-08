State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 131,787 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 131,787 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 382,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 96,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 45,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 71.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 151,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 63,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

NYSE KMI opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 373,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,258,852.97. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 245,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

